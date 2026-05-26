U.S. Navy Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left; Adm. Mark Hammond, chief of navy, Royal Australian Navy, center; and Cmdr. Mick Doncaster, international engagement, RAN headquarters, review a plaque in Kings Park given to the state of Western Australia in 1982 by Adm. James D. Watkins, commander in chief, U.S. Pacific Fleet, during Koehler’s visit to Perth, Australia, May 25, 2026. Koehler’s visit to Australia reaffirmed the U.S. – Australia alliance remains a cornerstone for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. U.S. Pacific Fleet delivers combat-ready naval forces to defend the homeland and U.S. interests throughout the region, provide credible deterrence, and strengthen U.S. alliances and partnerships to ensure a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 05:15
|Photo ID:
|9709014
|VIRIN:
|260525-N-UL352-1604
|Resolution:
|7706x5504
|Size:
|4.18 MB
|Location:
|AU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits site of plaque given to Western Australia by CINCPACFLT in May 1982 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.