U.S. Navy Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, not pictured, visited Kings Park in Perth, Australia, on May 25, 2026, to view a plaque given to the state of Western Australia by U.S. Navy Adm. James D. Watkins, commander in chief, U.S. Pacific Fleet, in 1982. Koehler’s visit to Australia reaffirmed the U.S. – Australia alliance remains a cornerstone for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. U.S. Pacific Fleet delivers combat-ready naval forces to defend the homeland and U.S. interests throughout the region, provide credible deterrence, and strengthen U.S. alliances and partnerships to ensure a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 05:15
|Photo ID:
|9709013
|VIRIN:
|260525-N-UL352-1601
|Resolution:
|7088x5063
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|AU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits site of plaque given to Western Australia by CINCPACFLT in May 1982 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.