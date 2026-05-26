Date Taken: 05.20.2026 Date Posted: 05.27.2026 02:58 Photo ID: 9708898 VIRIN: 260521-A-HP857-4785 Resolution: 1200x800 Size: 209.3 KB Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Unstoppable Spirit: Zama Students Anchor Community Through Relay for Life [Image 5 of 5], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.