Zama Middle High School students, faculty, and community members participate in the Relay for Life event hosted by the school's executive board to support the American Cancer Society, May 21.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 02:59
|Photo ID:
|9708892
|VIRIN:
|260521-A-HP857-3395
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|200.38 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Unstoppable Spirit: Zama Students Anchor Community Through Relay for Life [Image 5 of 5], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Unstoppable Spirit: Zama Students Anchor Community Through Relay for Life
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