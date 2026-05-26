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    Unstoppable Spirit: Zama Students Anchor Community Through Relay for Life [Image 1 of 5]

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    Unstoppable Spirit: Zama Students Anchor Community Through Relay for Life

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Zama Middle High School students, faculty, and community members participate in the Relay for Life event hosted by the school's executive board to support the American Cancer Society, May 21.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 02:59
    Photo ID: 9708892
    VIRIN: 260521-A-HP857-3395
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 200.38 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Unstoppable Spirit: Zama Students Anchor Community Through Relay for Life [Image 5 of 5], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Relay For Life
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Zama Middle High School
    Camp Zama

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