(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3d MEB, ARDB Intelligence Marines Strengthen Bilateral Ties [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    3d MEB, ARDB Intelligence Marines Strengthen Bilateral Ties

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.20.2026

    Photo by 1st Lt. Giovanni Jimenez 

    3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade   

    U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade’s intelligence section and members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade intelligence team pose for a photo following a gift exchange on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, May 21, 2026. The engagement strengthened bilateral relationships and reinforced continued cooperation between 3d MEB and ARDB intelligence professionals.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 00:26
    Photo ID: 9708795
    VIRIN: 260521-M-BD655-6489
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 6.57 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d MEB, ARDB Intelligence Marines Strengthen Bilateral Ties [Image 2 of 2], by 1LT Giovanni Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3d MEB, ARDB Intelligence Marines Strengthen Bilateral Ties
    3d MEB, ARDB Intelligence Marines Strengthen Bilateral Ties

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery