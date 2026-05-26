3d MEB, ARDB Intelligence Marines Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade’s intelligence section and members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade intelligence team pose for a photo following a gift exchange on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, May 21, 2026. The engagement strengthened bilateral relationships and reinforced continued cooperation between 3d MEB and ARDB intelligence professionals.