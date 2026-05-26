U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade’s intelligence section and members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade intelligence team pose for a photo following a gift exchange on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, May 21, 2026. The engagement strengthened bilateral relationships and reinforced continued cooperation between 3d MEB and ARDB intelligence professionals.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 00:26
|Photo ID:
|9708794
|VIRIN:
|260521-M-BD655-3418
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.18 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|5
This work, 3d MEB, ARDB Intelligence Marines Strengthen Bilateral Ties [Image 2 of 2], by 1LT Giovanni Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.