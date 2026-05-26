U.S. Marines and Army Enhance Palau's Disaster Resilience Through Vital Communication Upgrades

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U.S. Army Soldiers, Staff Sgt. Thomas Belanger from the 1ST Theater Information Advantage Detachment, Staff Sgt. Matt LaBarge from the 425th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne) on the Oceania Engagement Team, and U.S. Marine, Lance Cpl Ramon Jose Ceja from the Combat Logistics Battalion 1 install an omni-directional antenna for a IC-M330 ICOM radio at the Ngarchelong State Office, Ngarchelong, Palau, May. 7, 2026. Reinforcing its enduring commitment to the U.S.-Palau partnership and a resilient Indo-Pacific, the United States has spearheaded a vital initiative to upgrade the Republic of Palau’s National Disaster Communication Systems. This significant American investment ensures Palauan first responders can communicate and coordinate effectively to save lives during a crisis. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mason Tran)