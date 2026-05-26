Combat Conditioning: 1st Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion Conducts MCMAP PT at MCBH

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U.S. Marines with 1st Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion, Marine Air Control Group 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct a core-specific exercise during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) physical training (PT) event at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 21, 2026. The PT incorporated core MCMAP disciplines designed to develop Marines mentally, physically, and morally, while simultaneously strengthening unit cohesion, boosting morale, and fostering camaraderie through friendly competition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jade K. Venegas)