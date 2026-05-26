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    Combat Conditioning: 1st Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion Conducts MCMAP PT at MCBH [Image 1 of 16]

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    Combat Conditioning: 1st Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion Conducts MCMAP PT at MCBH

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jade Venegas  

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Alexander Osorio, a martial arts instructor trainer (MAIT) with 1st Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion, Marine Air Control Group 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, briefs a group of martial arts instructors before conducting a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) physical training (PT) event at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 21, 2026. The PT incorporated core MCMAP disciplines designed to develop Marines mentally, physically, and morally, while simultaneously strengthening unit cohesion, boosting morale, and fostering camaraderie through friendly competition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jade K. Venegas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 22:54
    Photo ID: 9708717
    VIRIN: 260521-M-GO167-1015
    Resolution: 5983x3989
    Size: 6.02 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Combat Conditioning: 1st Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion Conducts MCMAP PT at MCBH [Image 16 of 16], by Cpl Jade Venegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Combat Conditioning: 1st Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion Conducts MCMAP PT at MCBH
    Combat Conditioning: 1st Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion Conducts MCMAP PT at MCBH
    Combat Conditioning: 1st Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion Conducts MCMAP PT at MCBH
    Combat Conditioning: 1st Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion Conducts MCMAP PT at MCBH
    Combat Conditioning: 1st Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion Conducts MCMAP PT at MCBH
    Combat Conditioning: 1st Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion Conducts MCMAP PT at MCBH
    Combat Conditioning: 1st Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion Conducts MCMAP PT at MCBH
    Combat Conditioning: 1st Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion Conducts MCMAP PT at MCBH
    Combat Conditioning: 1st Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion Conducts MCMAP PT at MCBH
    Combat Conditioning: 1st Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion Conducts MCMAP PT at MCBH
    Combat Conditioning: 1st Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion Conducts MCMAP PT at MCBH
    Combat Conditioning: 1st Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion Conducts MCMAP PT at MCBH
    Combat Conditioning: 1st Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion Conducts MCMAP PT at MCBH
    Combat Conditioning: 1st Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion Conducts MCMAP PT at MCBH
    Combat Conditioning: 1st Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion Conducts MCMAP PT at MCBH
    Combat Conditioning: 1st Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion Conducts MCMAP PT at MCBH

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    MCMAP
    MCBH
    1st LAAD
    Marines
    Hawaii
    PT

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