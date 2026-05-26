Navy Band Southwest at Disneyland

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Lieutenant Commander Matthew Shea conducts Navy Band Southwest and the Dapper Dans during Disneyland's Memorial Day Flag Retreat Ceremony on May 25, 2026.

Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its 10th year, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event.