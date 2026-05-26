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    Navy Band Southwest at Disneyland [Image 3 of 5]

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    Navy Band Southwest at Disneyland

    ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Malaysia Billman 

    Navy Band Southwest

    Musician Third Class Isabela Stefanyshyn, flute instrumentalist, performs with Navy Band Southwest.
    Navy Band Southwest performs at Disneyland’s Flag Retreat Ceremony and Parade during Los Angeles Fleet Week on May 21, 2025.
    Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its 10th year, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 21:30
    Photo ID: 9708616
    VIRIN: 260525-N-LB807-5913
    Resolution: 4267x2845
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Band Southwest at Disneyland [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Malaysia Billman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Band Southwest at Disneyland
    Navy Band Southwest at Disneyland
    Navy Band Southwest at Disneyland
    Navy Band Southwest at Disneyland
    Navy Band Southwest at Disneyland

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    USN
    CNRSW
    Navy Band Southwest
    LAFW2026
    Nation250

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