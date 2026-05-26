Navy Band Southwest at Disneyland

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Musician Third Class Isabela Stefanyshyn, flute instrumentalist, performs with Navy Band Southwest.

Navy Band Southwest performs at Disneyland’s Flag Retreat Ceremony and Parade during Los Angeles Fleet Week on May 21, 2025.

Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its 10th year, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event.