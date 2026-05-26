Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Commander, U.S. Southern Command, Visits USS Iwo Jima

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gen. Francis L. Donovan, commander of U.S. Southern Command, observes a U.S. Sailor conducting an oil test in the forward machinery room onboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) while underway in the Caribbean Sea, May 23, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility in support of Operation SOUTHERN SPEAR, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking, deter malign actors and protect the homeland through continuous presence. (U.S. Navy photo)