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    Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Commander, U.S. Southern Command, Visits USS Iwo Jima [Image 10 of 12]

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    Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Commander, U.S. Southern Command, Visits USS Iwo Jima

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    05.23.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kris Lindstrom 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    Gen. Francis L. Donovan, commander of U.S. Southern Command, greets a U.S. Sailor in the forward machinery room onboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) while underway in the Caribbean Sea, May 23, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility in support of Operation SOUTHERN SPEAR, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking, deter malign actors and protect the homeland through continuous presence. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 19:41
    Photo ID: 9708415
    VIRIN: 260523-N-MY760-1144
    Resolution: 5724x3816
    Size: 5.14 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Commander, U.S. Southern Command, Visits USS Iwo Jima [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Kris Lindstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Commander, U.S. Southern Command, Visits USS Iwo Jima
    Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Commander, U.S. Southern Command, Visits USS Iwo Jima
    Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Commander, U.S. Southern Command, Visits USS Iwo Jima
    Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Commander, U.S. Southern Command, Visits USS Iwo Jima
    Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Commander, U.S. Southern Command, Visits USS Iwo Jima
    Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Commander, U.S. Southern Command, Visits USS Iwo Jima
    Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Commander, U.S. Southern Command, Visits USS Iwo Jima
    Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Commander, U.S. Southern Command, Visits USS Iwo Jima
    Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Commander, U.S. Southern Command, Visits USS Iwo Jima
    Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Commander, U.S. Southern Command, Visits USS Iwo Jima
    Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Commander, U.S. Southern Command, Visits USS Iwo Jima
    Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Commander, U.S. Southern Command, Visits USS Iwo Jima

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    SOUTHCOM
    LHD 7
    IWO ARG - 22nd MEU (SOC)
    CaribOps

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