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    U.S. Army Lt. Col. John C. Kluge Retirement Ceremony [Image 5 of 17]

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    U.S. Army Lt. Col. John C. Kluge Retirement Ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. John C. Kluge, D.C. National Guard, retired after more than 25 years of service during a ceremony held at the D.C. Armory, on May 26, 2026. The ceremony was officiated by Col. Robert J. Goodin, USPFO and Head of Contracting Activity. Throughout his career, Lt. Col. Kluge served as both a military justice prosecutor and defense counsel, while also providing environmental law guidance to major Army commands, including Fort Hood and United States Army Forces Command. Since joining the District of Columbia National Guard in 2007, he has served in several key legal leadership roles, most recently as Deputy Staff Judge Advocate and Chief of Operational Law. He was also personally selected to serve as the State Military Judge for the D.C. National Guard, reflecting his expertise and dedication to military justice and operational law. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 19:34
    Photo ID: 9708410
    VIRIN: 260526-F-PL327-3779
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army Lt. Col. John C. Kluge Retirement Ceremony [Image 17 of 17], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army Lt. Col. John C. Kluge Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army Lt. Col. John C. Kluge Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army Lt. Col. John C. Kluge Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army Lt. Col. John C. Kluge Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army Lt. Col. John C. Kluge Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army Lt. Col. John C. Kluge Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army Lt. Col. John C. Kluge Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army Lt. Col. John C. Kluge Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army Lt. Col. John C. Kluge Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army Lt. Col. John C. Kluge Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army Lt. Col. John C. Kluge Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army Lt. Col. John C. Kluge Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army Lt. Col. John C. Kluge Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army Lt. Col. John C. Kluge Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army Lt. Col. John C. Kluge Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army Lt. Col. John C. Kluge Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army Lt. Col. John C. Kluge Retirement Ceremony

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