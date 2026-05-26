NTAG New England Future Sailors Recognized during Our Community Salutes Ceremony

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260516-N-RB168-1565 HARTFORD, Conn. (May 16, 2026) – Brig. Gen. Thomas Olander, chief of staff for Connecticut Air National Guard, shakes hands with future Sailor Henry Adams, from Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England during the Our Community Salutes enlistee recognition ceremony at the Governor William A. O'Neill State Armory. NTAG New England, headquartered in Boston, is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Eastern New York. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Benjamin Dobbs)