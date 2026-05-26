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    NTAG New England Future Sailors Recognized during Our Community Salutes Ceremony [Image 11 of 14]

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    NTAG New England Future Sailors Recognized during Our Community Salutes Ceremony

    HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England

    260516-N-RB168-1425 HARTFORD, Conn. (May 16, 2026) – Brig. Gen. Thomas Olander, chief of staff for Connecticut Air National Guard, shakes hands with future Sailor Natalie Orlich, from Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England during the Our Community Salutes enlistee recognition ceremony at the Governor William A. O'Neill State Armory. NTAG New England, headquartered in Boston, is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Eastern New York. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Benjamin Dobbs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 16:41
    Photo ID: 9708022
    VIRIN: 260516-N-RB168-1425
    Resolution: 5600x4000
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NTAG New England Future Sailors Recognized during Our Community Salutes Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by CPO Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NTAG New England Future Sailors Recognized during Our Community Salutes Ceremony
    NTAG New England Future Sailors Recognized during Our Community Salutes Ceremony
    NTAG New England Future Sailors Recognized during Our Community Salutes Ceremony
    NTAG New England Future Sailors Recognized during Our Community Salutes Ceremony
    NTAG New England Future Sailors Recognized during Our Community Salutes Ceremony
    NTAG New England Future Sailors Recognized during Our Community Salutes Ceremony
    NTAG New England Future Sailors Recognized during Our Community Salutes Ceremony
    NTAG New England Future Sailors Recognized during Our Community Salutes Ceremony
    NTAG New England Future Sailors Recognized during Our Community Salutes Ceremony
    NTAG New England Future Sailors Recognized during Our Community Salutes Ceremony
    NTAG New England Future Sailors Recognized during Our Community Salutes Ceremony
    NTAG New England Future Sailors Recognized during Our Community Salutes Ceremony
    NTAG New England Future Sailors Recognized during Our Community Salutes Ceremony
    NTAG New England Future Sailors Recognized during Our Community Salutes Ceremony

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    #NTAGNewEngland #USNAVY #FORGEDBYTHESEA #USNAVYRECRUITER #Hartford

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