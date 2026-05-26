U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Ovell Scott III, a Louisiana native and career counselor with I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, competes in the HMMR Golf Tournament at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 6, 2026. The I MIG HMMR Golf Tournament, named after the I MIG motto of honor, courage, commitment; mission; Marines; readiness, fosters camaraderie and esprit de corps across the command through team building and competition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Fabian Ortiz)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 16:57
|Photo ID:
|9708031
|VIRIN:
|260512-M-AS625-7028
|Resolution:
|5464x8192
|Size:
|14.55 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, I MIG Marines compete in the HMMR Golf Tournament [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Fabian Ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.