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    I MIG Marines compete in the HMMR Golf Tournament [Image 14 of 14]

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    I MIG Marines compete in the HMMR Golf Tournament

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Fabian Ortiz 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Robert Royston, a Missouri native and motor transportation operator with I Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, I MEF Information Group, uses a range finder during the HMMR Golf Tournament at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 6, 2026. The I MIG HMMR Golf Tournament, named after the I MIG motto of honor, courage, commitment; mission; Marines; readiness, fosters camaraderie and esprit de corps across the command through team building and competition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Fabian Ortiz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 16:56
    Photo ID: 9708013
    VIRIN: 260512-M-AS625-8691
    Resolution: 7249x4835
    Size: 11.45 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, I MIG Marines compete in the HMMR Golf Tournament [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Fabian Ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    I MIG Marines compete in the HMMR Golf Tournament
    I MIG Marines compete in the HMMR Golf Tournament
    I MIG Marines compete in the HMMR Golf Tournament
    I MIG Marines compete in the HMMR Golf Tournament
    I MIG Marines compete in the HMMR Golf Tournament
    I MIG Marines compete in the HMMR Golf Tournament
    I MIG Marines compete in the HMMR Golf Tournament
    I MIG Marines compete in the HMMR Golf Tournament
    I MIG Marines compete in the HMMR Golf Tournament
    I MIG Marines compete in the HMMR Golf Tournament
    I MIG Marines compete in the HMMR Golf Tournament
    I MIG Marines compete in the HMMR Golf Tournament
    I MIG Marines compete in the HMMR Golf Tournament
    I MIG Marines compete in the HMMR Golf Tournament

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    I MIG, I MEF, Marines, USMC, Warfighting

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