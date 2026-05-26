I MIG Marines compete in the HMMR Golf Tournament

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Robert Royston, a Missouri native and motor transportation operator with I Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, I MEF Information Group, uses a range finder during the HMMR Golf Tournament at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 6, 2026. The I MIG HMMR Golf Tournament, named after the I MIG motto of honor, courage, commitment; mission; Marines; readiness, fosters camaraderie and esprit de corps across the command through team building and competition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Fabian Ortiz)