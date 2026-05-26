Iowa Guardsmen compete at Region IV Best Warrior Competition 2026

SSG Logan Pasker, Iowa National Guard, competes in a water confidence event during the Region IV Best Warrior Competition at Fort Custer Training Center, May 2, 2026. The competition features Soldiers from Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, and Wisconsin, testing physical endurance, Soldier skills, and resilience across multiple events. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Paige Bodine)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 13:43
|Photo ID:
|9707292
|VIRIN:
|260502-A-DF232-7460
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.61 MB
|Location:
|BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
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