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    Iowa Guardsmen compete at Region IV Best Warrior Competition 2026 [Image 2 of 4]

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    Iowa Guardsmen compete at Region IV Best Warrior Competition 2026

    BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Paige Bodine 

    Michigan National Guard

    SSG Logan Pasker, Iowa National Guard, competes in a water confidence event during the Region IV Best Warrior Competition at Fort Custer Training Center, May 2, 2026. The competition features Soldiers from Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, and Wisconsin, testing physical endurance, Soldier skills, and resilience across multiple events. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Paige Bodine)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 13:43
    Photo ID: 9707292
    VIRIN: 260502-A-DF232-7460
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.61 MB
    Location: BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Iowa Guardsmen compete at Region IV Best Warrior Competition 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by 2LT Paige Bodine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Iowa Guardsmen compete at Region IV Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Wisconsin Guardsmen compete at Region IV Best Warrior Competition 2026
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