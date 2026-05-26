Wisconsin Guardsmen compete at Region IV Best Warrior Competition 2026

SSG Gregory Lewandowski, Wisconsin National Guard, completes the 12-mile ruck march at the Region IV Best Warrior Competition at Fort Custer Training Center, May 2, 2026. The competition featured competitors from Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin. (Michigan National Guard photo by 1st Lieutenant Paige Bodine)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 13:43
|Photo ID:
|9707270
|VIRIN:
|260506-A-DF232-3903
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.37 MB
|Location:
|BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
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