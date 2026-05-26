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    Emergency Management ensures dams are working as constructed during a flooding event in Wisconsin [Image 2 of 3]

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    Emergency Management ensures dams are working as constructed during a flooding event in Wisconsin

    UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Kyler Davis 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District

    Chief of Emergency Management Bob Paluch, Acting Chief of the Operations and Regulatory Division, David Buccaro and Fox River Section Chief and Engineering Technician, Ray Frana take a look at dam operations and notate any damage or concerns during an inspection during the April flooding event in Wisconsin

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 13:26
    Photo ID: 9707259
    VIRIN: 260429-A-CH700-2146
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.19 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emergency Management ensures dams are working as constructed during a flooding event in Wisconsin [Image 3 of 3], by Kyler Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    flooding
    Chicago District
    Wisconsin
    inspection
    Emergency Management
    weather event

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