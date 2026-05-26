Chief of Emergency Management Bob Paluch, Acting Chief of the Operations and Regulatory Division, David Buccaro and Fox River Section Chief and Engineering Technician, Ray Frana take a look at dam operations and notate any damage or concerns during an inspection during the April flooding event in Wisconsin
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 13:26
|Photo ID:
|9707259
|VIRIN:
|260429-A-CH700-2146
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.19 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Emergency Management ensures dams are working as constructed during a flooding event in Wisconsin [Image 3 of 3], by Kyler Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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