Old locks, new parts: Medium Capacity Fleet performs repairs at C.W. Bill Young Lock and Dam

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U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District lock staff drill holes in the facility’s land wall to place rebar for slab repairs at C.W. Bill Young Lock and Dam on the Allegheny River, New Kensington, Pennsylvania, March 25, 2026. The Medium Capacity Fleet is at the lock to rebuild the miter gates’ sector-gear machinery, replace hydraulic cylinders, repair embedded valve-machinery castings, and perform structural-concrete repairs around the machinery.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers operates a Medium Capacity Fleet from the Huntington District. The crew performs vital maintenance and repair tasks on inland waterway facilities, including locks and dams at the confluence of the Ohio and Mississippi rivers. The fleet’s operations are crucial to ensuring the smooth flow of bulk commerce, commodities that pass through the locks on the Allegheny, Monongahela, Ohio, Tennessee, and Mississippi rivers.



C.W. Bill Young Lock and Dam, also known as Allegheny River Lock and Dam 3, began operating in 1934 and consists of a single lock chamber and a fixed-crest dam. The facility passes more than 360,000 tons of bulk commodities travel through the lock each year. These commodities include coal, petroleum products, chemicals, aggregates (like sand and gravel), grain, and other industrial materials. The river is a vital transportation route in the U.S. inland waterway system, supporting industries ranging from agriculture to energy. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District by Andrew Byrne)