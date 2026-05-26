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    Old locks, new parts: Medium Capacity Fleet performs repairs at C.W. Bill Young Lock and Dam [Image 8 of 14]

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    Old locks, new parts: Medium Capacity Fleet performs repairs at C.W. Bill Young Lock and Dam

    PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Photo by Andrew Byrne 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    A downstream view of the fixed-crest dam at C.W. Bill Young Lock and Dam on the Allegheny River, New Kensington, Pennsylvania, March 25, 2026.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers operates a Medium Capacity Fleet from the Huntington District. The crew performs vital maintenance and repair tasks on inland waterway facilities, including locks and dams at the confluence of the Ohio and Mississippi rivers. The fleet’s operations are crucial to ensuring the smooth flow of bulk commerce, commodities that pass through the locks on the Allegheny, Monongahela, Ohio, Tennessee, and Mississippi rivers.

    C.W. Bill Young Lock and Dam, also known as Allegheny River Lock and Dam 3, began operating in 1934 and consists of a single lock chamber and a fixed-crest dam. The facility passes more than 360,000 tons of bulk commodities travel through the lock each year. These commodities include coal, petroleum products, chemicals, aggregates (like sand and gravel), grain, and other industrial materials. The river is a vital transportation route in the U.S. inland waterway system, supporting industries ranging from agriculture to energy. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District by Andrew Byrne)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 12:18
    Photo ID: 9707033
    VIRIN: 260325-A-XW512-1785
    Resolution: 5308x3539
    Size: 3.96 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Old locks, new parts: Medium Capacity Fleet performs repairs at C.W. Bill Young Lock and Dam [Image 14 of 14], by Andrew Byrne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Old locks, new parts: Medium Capacity Fleet performs repairs at C.W. Bill Young Lock and Dam
    Old locks, new parts: Medium Capacity Fleet performs repairs at C.W. Bill Young Lock and Dam
    Old locks, new parts: Medium Capacity Fleet performs repairs at C.W. Bill Young Lock and Dam
    Old locks, new parts: Medium Capacity Fleet performs repairs at C.W. Bill Young Lock and Dam
    Old locks, new parts: Medium Capacity Fleet performs repairs at C.W. Bill Young Lock and Dam
    Old locks, new parts: Medium Capacity Fleet performs repairs at C.W. Bill Young Lock and Dam
    Old locks, new parts: Medium Capacity Fleet performs repairs at C.W. Bill Young Lock and Dam
    Old locks, new parts: Medium Capacity Fleet performs repairs at C.W. Bill Young Lock and Dam
    Old locks, new parts: Medium Capacity Fleet performs repairs at C.W. Bill Young Lock and Dam
    Old locks, new parts: Medium Capacity Fleet performs repairs at C.W. Bill Young Lock and Dam
    Old locks, new parts: Medium Capacity Fleet performs repairs at C.W. Bill Young Lock and Dam
    Old locks, new parts: Medium Capacity Fleet performs repairs at C.W. Bill Young Lock and Dam
    Old locks, new parts: Medium Capacity Fleet performs repairs at C.W. Bill Young Lock and Dam
    Old locks, new parts: Medium Capacity Fleet performs repairs at C.W. Bill Young Lock and Dam

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    Old locks, new parts: Medium Capacity Fleet performs repairs at C.W. Bill Young Lock and Dam

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    TAGS

    Allegheny River
    Lock 3
    R3F
    Medium Fleet
    Repairs
    Allegheny River Lock 3

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