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    Air Force Band String Quartet Performs at Memorial Day Observance [Image 2 of 7]

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    Air Force Band String Quartet Performs at Memorial Day Observance

    UNITED STATES

    05.25.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rachel Minto 

    The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own"

    Airmen assigned to The U.S. Air Force Band String Quartet perform during the Freedom 250 National Memorial Day Observance: An Evening of Stories of Service at Memorial Amphitheater in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., May 25, 2026. The ensemble supported the candlelit program with musical selections honoring the service and sacrifice of the nation’s fallen. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rachel Minto.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 12:10
    Photo ID: 9707022
    VIRIN: 260525-A-QD602-5413
    Resolution: 5339x3559
    Size: 4.4 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Air Force Band String Quartet Performs at Memorial Day Observance [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Rachel Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Air Force Band String Quartet Performs at Memorial Day Observance
    Air Force Band String Quartet Performs at Memorial Day Observance
    Air Force Band String Quartet Performs at Memorial Day Observance
    Air Force Band String Quartet Performs at Memorial Day Observance
    Air Force Band String Quartet Performs at Memorial Day Observance
    Air Force Band String Quartet Performs at Memorial Day Observance
    Air Force Band String Quartet Performs at Memorial Day Observance

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