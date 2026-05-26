Air Force Band String Quartet Performs at Memorial Day Observance

Airmen assigned to The U.S. Air Force Band String Quartet perform during the Freedom 250 National Memorial Day Observance: An Evening of Stories of Service at Memorial Amphitheater in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., May 25, 2026. The ensemble supported the candlelit program with musical selections honoring the service and sacrifice of the nation’s fallen. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rachel Minto.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 12:10
|Photo ID:
|9707020
|VIRIN:
|260526-A-QD602-6230
|Resolution:
|3575x5363
|Size:
|2.93 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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