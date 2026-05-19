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Scenes from the 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House are shown May 16, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Hundreds of people participated in the event that included multiple military vehicle equipment displays, food, games, information booths, and access to Fort McCoy’s historical Commemorative Area. Participation included support from active-duty Army personnel, National Guard and Army Reserve forces, and more. This was the first event like this at Fort McCoy since 2024. (U.S. Army Photos by the Greg Mason MVI Branch)