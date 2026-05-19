(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House [Image 19 of 23]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House

    TOMAH, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Scenes from the 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House are shown May 16, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Hundreds of people participated in the event that included multiple military vehicle equipment displays, food, games, information booths, and access to Fort McCoy’s historical Commemorative Area. Participation included support from active-duty Army personnel, National Guard and Army Reserve forces, and more. This was the first event like this at Fort McCoy since 2024. (U.S. Army Photos by the Greg Mason MVI Branch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 10:33
    Photo ID: 9706760
    VIRIN: 260516-A-VQ984-8150
    Resolution: 5325x3636
    Size: 6.11 MB
    Location: TOMAH, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House [Image 23 of 23], by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Armed Forces Day
    Fort McCoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery