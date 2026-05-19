Virginia Guard engineers conduct counter-mobility training in Finland

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Finnish Defence Forces soldiers walk along a road May 25, 2026, during Exercise Karelian Sword 26 near Kouvola, Finland. Approximately 35 Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 276th Engineer Battalion, 329th Regional Support Group, are among more than 10,000 troops participating in the multinational training exercise designed to strengthen interoperability and readiness between Finnish forces and partner nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)