Finnish Defence Forces soldiers walk along a road May 25, 2026, during Exercise Karelian Sword 26 near Kouvola, Finland. Approximately 35 Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 276th Engineer Battalion, 329th Regional Support Group, are among more than 10,000 troops participating in the multinational training exercise designed to strengthen interoperability and readiness between Finnish forces and partner nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 05:52
|Photo ID:
|9706255
|VIRIN:
|260525-Z-SM601-1020
|Resolution:
|4834x3216
|Size:
|4.11 MB
|Location:
|KOUVOLA, FI
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Virginia Guard engineers conduct counter-mobility training in Finland [Image 19 of 19], by SFC Terra Gatti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.