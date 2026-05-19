U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Virginia National Guard’s 276th Engineer Battalion, 329th Regional Support Group, prepare a hasty minefield May 25, 2026, during Exercise Karelian Sword 26 near Kouvola, Finland. Karelian Sword is a multinational training exercise designed to strengthen interoperability and readiness for the more than 10,000 troops participating from across the Finnish Defence Forces and partner nations. Approximately 35 Virginia Soldiers, primarily assigned to the 237th Engineer Company, will spend two weeks in Finland training alongside their Finnish counterparts. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 05:52
|Photo ID:
|9706251
|VIRIN:
|260525-Z-SM601-1018
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|KOUVOLA, FI
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Virginia Guard engineers conduct counter-mobility training in Finland [Image 19 of 19], by SFC Terra Gatti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.