A ceremonial wreath from American Gold Star Mothers rests between the U.S. and French flags inside the marble rotunda of the Saint-Mihiel American Cemetery May 24. The ceremony honored the 4,158 American service members buried at the cemetery.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 05:35
|Photo ID:
|9706243
|VIRIN:
|260524-A-HN506-1123
|Resolution:
|3558x2656
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|SAINT-MIHIEL, FR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honoring the Fallen: LRMC Deputy Commander Lays Wreath at Saint-Mihiel American Cemetery [Image 12 of 12], by Bernhard Lashleyleidner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Honoring the Fallen: LRMC Deputy Commander Lays Wreath at Saint-Mihiel American Cemetery
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