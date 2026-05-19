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    Honoring the Fallen: LRMC Deputy Commander Lays Wreath at Saint-Mihiel American Cemetery [Image 6 of 12]

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    Honoring the Fallen: LRMC Deputy Commander Lays Wreath at Saint-Mihiel American Cemetery

    SAINT-MIHIEL, FRANCE

    05.24.2026

    Photo by Bernhard Lashleyleidner 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    A ceremonial wreath from American Gold Star Mothers rests between the U.S. and French flags inside the marble rotunda of the Saint-Mihiel American Cemetery May 24. The ceremony honored the 4,158 American service members buried at the cemetery.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 05:35
    Photo ID: 9706243
    VIRIN: 260524-A-HN506-1123
    Resolution: 3558x2656
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: SAINT-MIHIEL, FR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Honoring the Fallen: LRMC Deputy Commander Lays Wreath at Saint-Mihiel American Cemetery [Image 12 of 12], by Bernhard Lashleyleidner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Honoring the Fallen: LRMC Deputy Commander Lays Wreath at Saint-Mihiel American Cemetery
    Honoring the Fallen: LRMC Deputy Commander Lays Wreath at Saint-Mihiel American Cemetery
    Honoring the Fallen: LRMC Deputy Commander Lays Wreath at Saint-Mihiel American Cemetery
    Honoring the Fallen: LRMC Deputy Commander Lays Wreath at Saint-Mihiel American Cemetery
    Honoring the Fallen: LRMC Deputy Commander Lays Wreath at Saint-Mihiel American Cemetery
    Honoring the Fallen: LRMC Deputy Commander Lays Wreath at Saint-Mihiel American Cemetery
    Honoring the Fallen: LRMC Deputy Commander Lays Wreath at Saint-Mihiel American Cemetery
    Honoring the Fallen: LRMC Deputy Commander Lays Wreath at Saint-Mihiel American Cemetery
    Honoring the Fallen: LRMC Deputy Commander Lays Wreath at Saint-Mihiel American Cemetery
    Honoring the Fallen: LRMC Deputy Commander Lays Wreath at Saint-Mihiel American Cemetery
    Honoring the Fallen: LRMC Deputy Commander Lays Wreath at Saint-Mihiel American Cemetery
    Honoring the Fallen: LRMC Deputy Commander Lays Wreath at Saint-Mihiel American Cemetery

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    Honoring the Fallen: LRMC Deputy Commander Lays Wreath at Saint-Mihiel American Cemetery

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    #LRMC
    #MemorialDay #HonorThem #RememberThem
    #ABMC100 #AmericanBattleMonumentsCommission

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