Public Health Command Europe recently hosted the 71st International Military Veterinary Exchange, bringing together nearly 100 veterinary leaders from 18 Allied and Partner nations to strengthen alliances, enhance global force protection, and address shared medical and agricultural challenges.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 04:15
|Photo ID:
|9706186
|VIRIN:
|260511-A-FU201-8297
|Resolution:
|8985x5990
|Size:
|9.54 MB
|Location:
|GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Public Health Command Europe Hosts 71st International Military Veterinary Exchange
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