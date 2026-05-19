Public Health Command Europe Hosts 71st International Military Veterinary Exchange

Date Taken: 05.13.2026 Date Posted: 05.26.2026 04:15 Photo ID: 9706184 VIRIN: 260514-A-FU201-4908 Resolution: 4496x3000 Size: 3.15 MB Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, DE

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