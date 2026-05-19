Col. Anastasia McKay (center), commander of U.S. Army Public Health Command Europe, welcomed the attendees by emphasizing the critical need for global interoperability.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 04:15
|Photo ID:
|9706184
|VIRIN:
|260514-A-FU201-4908
|Resolution:
|4496x3000
|Size:
|3.15 MB
|Location:
|GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Public Health Command Europe Hosts 71st International Military Veterinary Exchange
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