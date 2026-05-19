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    Public Health Command Europe Hosts 71st International Military Veterinary Exchange [Image 2 of 2]

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    Public Health Command Europe Hosts 71st International Military Veterinary Exchange

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Michelle Thum 

    Public Health Command Europe

    Col. Anastasia McKay (center), commander of U.S. Army Public Health Command Europe, welcomed the attendees by emphasizing the critical need for global interoperability.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 04:15
    Photo ID: 9706184
    VIRIN: 260514-A-FU201-4908
    Resolution: 4496x3000
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Public Health Command Europe Hosts 71st International Military Veterinary Exchange [Image 2 of 2], by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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