USAG Stuttgart Hosts Organizational Day at Panzer Parade Field on May 22, 2026

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Children playing catch during the organizational day event on May 22, 2026, at Panzer Parade Field in Boeblingen, Germany.

USAG Stuttgart hosted an organizational day event to allow community members to relax and enjoy time together. The gathering featured a barbecue, potluck, bouncy castle, and activities such as frisbee and corn hole. Additionally, each department offered a unique game related to their office.

USAG Stuttgart serves as the Department of War’s premier overseas command and control platform, hosting two Unified Combatant Commands and three Service Component Commands across five installations. U.S. Army photo by Balmina Sehra.