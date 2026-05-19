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    USAG Stuttgart Hosts Organizational Day at Panzer Parade Field on May 22, 2026 [Image 10 of 10]

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    USAG Stuttgart Hosts Organizational Day at Panzer Parade Field on May 22, 2026

    GERMANY

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Balmina Sehra 

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    Sgt. Maj. Christopher Melendez plays corn hole with his daughters during the organizational day event on May 22, 2026, at Panzer Parade Field in Boeblingen, Germany.
    USAG Stuttgart hosted an organizational day event to allow community members to relax and enjoy time together. The gathering featured a barbecue, potluck, bouncy castle, and activities such as frisbee and corn hole. Additionally, each department offered a unique game related to their office.
    USAG Stuttgart serves as the Department of War’s premier overseas command and control platform, hosting two Unified Combatant Commands and three Service Component Commands across five installations. U.S. Army photo by Balmina Sehra.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 04:10
    Photo ID: 9706181
    VIRIN: 260522-O-DV808-7798
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 11.29 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Stuttgart Hosts Organizational Day at Panzer Parade Field on May 22, 2026 [Image 10 of 10], by Balmina Sehra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAG Stuttgart Hosts Organizational Day at Panzer Parade Field on May 22, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart Hosts Organizational Day at Panzer Parade Field on May 22, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart Hosts Organizational Day at Panzer Parade Field on May 22, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart Hosts Organizational Day at Panzer Parade Field on May 22, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart Hosts Organizational Day at Panzer Parade Field on May 22, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart Hosts Organizational Day at Panzer Parade Field on May 22, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart Hosts Organizational Day at Panzer Parade Field on May 22, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart Hosts Organizational Day at Panzer Parade Field on May 22, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart Hosts Organizational Day at Panzer Parade Field on May 22, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart Hosts Organizational Day at Panzer Parade Field on May 22, 2026

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