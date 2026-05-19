3rd MAW Band plays at Mission Hills Veteran Resource Fair

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Thomas Voelz, right, a saxophone player with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band, performs at the Mission Hills Veteran Resource Fair concert during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 24, 2026. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its 10th year, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Stella Tedesco)