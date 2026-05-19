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    3rd MAW Band plays at Mission Hills Veteran Resource Fair [Image 4 of 6]

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    3rd MAW Band plays at Mission Hills Veteran Resource Fair

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Stella Tedesco 

    Navy Region Southwest

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Martin Palacios, a trombone player with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band, performs at the Mission Hills Veteran Resource Fair concert during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 24, 2026. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its 10th year, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Stella Tedesco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 23:26
    Photo ID: 9705825
    VIRIN: 260524-M-AW426-1179
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 3rd MAW Band plays at Mission Hills Veteran Resource Fair [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Stella Tedesco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    3rd MAW Band plays at Mission Hills Veteran Resource Fair
    3rd MAW Band plays at Mission Hills Veteran Resource Fair
    3rd MAW Band plays at Mission Hills Veteran Resource Fair
    3rd MAW Band plays at Mission Hills Veteran Resource Fair
    3rd MAW Band plays at Mission Hills Veteran Resource Fair
    3rd MAW Band plays at Mission Hills Veteran Resource Fair

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    Nation250, LAFW2026, Marines, 3rd MAW, Memorial Day, Concert

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