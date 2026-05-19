National Memorial Day 2026

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Service members with Joint Task Force-District of Columbia coordinate security parameters with Metropolitan Police Department, and Department of Homeland Security at the 2026 Memorial Day Parade, in Washington, May 25, 2026. The National Memorial Day Parade, the nation’s largest Memorial Day observance, presents a moving timeline of American military history honoring fallen service members from the American Revolution to the present day. More than 300,000 attendees gathered along Constitution Avenue in Washington for the 2026 observance.. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker)