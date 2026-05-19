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    National Memorial Day 2026 [Image 1 of 3]

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    National Memorial Day 2026

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker 

    Joint Task Force DC

    Service members with Joint Task Force-District of Columbia coordinate security parameters with Metropolitan Police Department, and Department of Homeland Security at the 2026 Memorial Day Parade, in Washington, May 25, 2026. The National Memorial Day Parade, the nation’s largest Memorial Day observance, presents a moving timeline of American military history honoring fallen service members from the American Revolution to the present day. More than 300,000 attendees gathered along Constitution Avenue in Washington for the 2026 observance.. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 22:49
    Photo ID: 9705817
    VIRIN: 260525-A-OD941-3545
    Resolution: 6053x4175
    Size: 3.76 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 88
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, National Memorial Day 2026 [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Jeron Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DC Safe and Beautiful

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