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    5 vs. 5 Soccer competition during LAFW 2026. [Image 4 of 6]

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    5 vs. 5 Soccer competition during LAFW 2026.

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class ROBERT HAGGARD 

    Navy Region Southwest

    Teams representing the U.S. Navy, Marines Corps, Coast Guard, and Los Angeles Port Police compete in a soccer competition during Los Angeles Fleet Week May 25, 2026. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its 10th year, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Personnel Specialist 1st Class R. Eugene Haggard.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 21:28
    Photo ID: 9705645
    VIRIN: 260525-N-UL798-1008
    Resolution: 1080x607
    Size: 353.54 KB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 5 vs. 5 Soccer competition during LAFW 2026. [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 ROBERT HAGGARD, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    5 vs. 5 Soccer competition during LAFW 2026.
    5 vs. 5 Soccer competition during LAFW 2026.
    5 vs. 5 Soccer competition during LAFW 2026.
    5 vs. 5 Soccer competition during LAFW 2026.
    5 vs. 5 Soccer competition during LAFW 2026.
    5 vs. 5 Soccer competition during LAFW 2026.

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    NAVY TALENT ACQUISITION GROUP
    NTAG PACIFIC
    NAVY
    PACIFIC
    LAFW2026
    NATION250

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