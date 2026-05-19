5 vs. 5 Soccer competition during LAFW 2026.

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Teams representing the U.S. Navy, Marines Corps, Coast Guard, and Los Angeles Port Police compete in a soccer competition during Los Angeles Fleet Week May 25, 2026. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its 10th year, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Personnel Specialist 1st Class R. Eugene Haggard.)