(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS George Washington Conducts Flight Operations [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS George Washington Conducts Flight Operations

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    05.24.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Crowley 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Sailors, assigned to air department, oversee flight operations on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Philippine Sea, May 25, 2026. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWACSG) is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premiere forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Crowley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 20:44
    Photo ID: 9705607
    VIRIN: 260525-N-UM953-1855
    Resolution: 3443x2295
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS George Washington Conducts Flight Operations [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Tyler Crowley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS George Washington Conducts Flight Operations
    USS George Washington Conducts Flight Operations
    USS George Washington Conducts Flight Operations
    USS George Washington Conducts Flight Operations
    George Washington Conducts Flight Operations
    USS George Washington Conducts Flight Operations
    USS George Washington Conducts Flight Operations
    USS George Washington Conducts Flight Operations
    USS George Washington Conducts Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS George Washington (CVN 73)
    F-35C Lightning II; Joint strike fighter
    F/A 18-E
    flight operations-at-sea
    U.S. 7th Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery