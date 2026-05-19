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U.S. Navy Seabees and equipment assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4 on display in San Pedro, Calif., during Los Angeles Fleet Week on May 24, 2026. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its 10th year, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Matthew Dickinson.)