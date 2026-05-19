(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Los Angeles Fleet Week [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Los Angeles Fleet Week

    SAN PEDRO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew Dickinson 

    Naval Construction Group ONE

    U.S. Navy Seabees and equipment assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4 on display in San Pedro, Calif., during Los Angeles Fleet Week on May 24, 2026. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its 10th year, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Matthew Dickinson.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 17:22
    Photo ID: 9705273
    VIRIN: 260524-N-GG858-1014
    Resolution: 6772x4514
    Size: 7.09 MB
    Location: SAN PEDRO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Los Angeles Fleet Week [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Matthew Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Los Angeles Fleet Week
    Los Angeles Fleet Week
    Los Angeles Fleet Week
    Los Angeles Fleet Week
    Los Angeles Fleet Week
    Los Angeles Fleet Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery