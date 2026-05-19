CNAF Speaks at Memorial Day Ceremony

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Commander, Naval Air Forces (CNAF) Vice Adm. Douglas Verissimo speaks during a Memorial Day ceremony May 25, 2026, in Coronado, California. The mission of CNAF is to man, train and equip deployable, combat-ready Naval Aviation forces that win in combat. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aron Montano)