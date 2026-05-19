Commander, Naval Air Forces (CNAF) Vice Adm. Douglas Verissimo speaks during a Memorial Day ceremony May 25, 2026, in Coronado, California. The mission of CNAF is to man, train and equip deployable, combat-ready Naval Aviation forces that win in combat. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aron Montano)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2026 17:03
|Photo ID:
|9705268
|VIRIN:
|260525-N-VD554-1057
|Resolution:
|5403x3377
|Size:
|3 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNAF Speaks at Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Aron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.