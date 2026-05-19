Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Kurt Ryan works with the Senior Leadership of the 184th ESC during Annual Training

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Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Kurt Ryan, senior advisor with One Valiant, left, discusses strategy with the senior leadership of the 184th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, Mississippi National Guard, at a small-scale warfighter exercise during annual training at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, on May 22, 2026. Annual training is an opportunity for drilling units to train, strategize, and build teamwork and communication in a cohesive environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine)