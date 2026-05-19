Soldiers with the 184th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, MSARNG, conduct Warfighter Exercise during Annual Training

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U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Christopher Thomas, center left, commander of the 184th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, Mississippi National Guard, discusses strategy at a small-scale warfighter exercise during annual training at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, on May 22, 2026. Annual training is an opportunity for drilling units to train, strategize, and build teamwork and communication in a cohesive environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine)