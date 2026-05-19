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    Soldiers with the 184th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, MSARNG, conduct Warfighter Exercise during Annual Training [Image 4 of 6]

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    Soldiers with the 184th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, MSARNG, conduct Warfighter Exercise during Annual Training

    HATTIESBURG, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine 

    184th Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Christopher Thomas, center left, commander of the 184th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, Mississippi National Guard, discusses strategy at a small-scale warfighter exercise during annual training at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, on May 22, 2026. Annual training is an opportunity for drilling units to train, strategize, and build teamwork and communication in a cohesive environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 13:41
    Photo ID: 9705038
    VIRIN: 260522-A-GQ603-2676
    Resolution: 2560x1920
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: HATTIESBURG, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Soldiers with the 184th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, MSARNG, conduct Warfighter Exercise during Annual Training [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Renee Seruntine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Soldiers with the 184th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, MSARNG, conduct Warfighter Exercise during Annual Training
    Soldiers with the 184th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, MSARNG, conduct Warfighter Exercise during Annual Training
    Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Kurt Ryan works with the Senior Leadership of the 184th ESC during Annual Training
    Soldiers with the 184th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, MSARNG, conduct Warfighter Exercise during Annual Training
    Soldiers with the 184th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, MSARNG, conduct Warfighter Exercise during Annual Training
    Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Kurt Ryan works with the Senior Leadership of the 184th ESC during Annual Training

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    Camp Shelby
    mississippi national guard
    ARNG
    184th ESC
    MSARNG
    Army National Guard

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