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    NAVSUP WSS Chief of Staff Throws First Pitch for Navy Week [Image 2 of 2]

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    NAVSUP WSS Chief of Staff Throws First Pitch for Navy Week

    MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2026

    Photo by Matthew Jones 

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    Capt. Ed Pidgeon, NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support chief of staff - maritime, threw a ceremonial first pitch before the Harrisburg Senators game Sunday, May 24, as part of the city's Navy Week. Between May 20-26, U.S. Navy is bringing more than 90 sailors into the city and surrounding communities to engage residents through educational events, performances and community service to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the nation's founding.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 09:20
    Photo ID: 9704903
    VIRIN: 260524-D-TN333-9438
    Resolution: 3809x2678
    Size: 3.2 MB
    Location: MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NAVSUP WSS Chief of Staff Throws First Pitch for Navy Week [Image 2 of 2], by Matthew Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NAVSUP WSS Chief of Staff Throws First Pitch for Navy Week
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