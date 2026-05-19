NAVSUP WSS Chief of Staff Throws First Pitch for Navy Week

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Capt. Ed Pidgeon, NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support chief of staff - maritime, threw a ceremonial first pitch before the Harrisburg Senators game Sunday, May 24, as part of the city's Navy Week. Between May 20-26, U.S. Navy is bringing more than 90 sailors into the city and surrounding communities to engage residents through educational events, performances and community service to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the nation's founding.