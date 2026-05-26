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    Supply Community shows up for Navy Week Harrisburg

    NAVSUP WSS Chief of Staff Throws First Pitch for Navy Week

    Photo By Matthew Jones | Capt. Ed Pidgeon, NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support chief of staff - maritime, threw a...... read more read more

    PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Story by Joe Yanik 

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    Members of the Navy and Marine Corps Supply Community (NMCSC) joined more than 90 Sailors and Marines for Navy Week Harrisburg, Pa., May 20-25, as part of the Navy Week Outreach Program, organized by the Office of Navy Community Outreach (NAVCO).

    For Navy Week Harrisburg, NAVCO partnered with the City of Harrisburg and surrounding communities to organize a week-long series of performances, educational events, and community service engagements, and to commemorate the Nation’s 250th anniversary. Each event aimed to foster greater and more meaningful connections between the Navy's Sailors and Marines and Central Pennsylvania residents.

    One of the best attended events during Navy Week Harrisburg was an airshow at Harrisburg's International Airport that featured an aerial performance by the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, also known as the Blue Angels.

    Marine Staff Sgt. Mathew, Marine Fleet liaison assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP), spoke to thousands of attendees at the airshow about his experience in the military.

    “My job is to travel to all Navy bases and Marine Corps Air stations to conduct audits of each’s ammunition inventory management policy,” Schumacher said. “On behalf of Navy Supply, thank you for your support and hospitality here in Harrisburg.”

    NAVCO conducts hundreds of Navy Weeks across 95 U.S. cities. The program is designed to share with Americans how their Navy is deployed around the world and around the clock, and why a strong Navy is vital to protecting the American way of life.

    Central Pennsylvania is a major strategic hub for the entire Navy Supply Community as NAVSUP is headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pa. It falls under the command of the Navy Chief of Supply Corps, a two-star admiral.

    The NAVSUP and Navy Supply Corps team oversees a diverse portfolio including supply chain management for material support to Navy, Marine Corps, joint and coalition partners, supply operations, conventional ordnance, contracting, resale, transportation, security assistance, Sailor & family care, including food service, postal services, retail facilities, and movement of household goods. In addition to its headquarters activity, the NAVSUP Enterprise consists of 11 commands located worldwide.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 16:12
    Story ID: 566352
    Location: PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Supply Community shows up for Navy Week Harrisburg, by Joe Yanik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    NAVSUP presents at Air Dot Show for Navy Week Harrisburg
    NAVSUP presents at Air Dot Show for Navy Week Harrisburg
    Navy representatives receive tour of Harrisburg University facilities
    NAVSUP WSS Chief of Staff Throws First Pitch for Navy Week
    Blue Angels shout out Navy Supply
    Blue Angels prepare to fly at Air Dot Show for 2026 Navy Week Harrisburg

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    TAGS

    navsup
    USNAVY
    navy-community-outreach
    #Freedom250
    navy-community-outreach-navco
    #NavyAndNation250

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