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    Honoring the fallen at Lafayette Escadrille Cemetery [Image 6 of 7]

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    Honoring the fallen at Lafayette Escadrille Cemetery

    PARIS, FRANCE

    05.23.2026

    Photo by Mary Andom 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    An attendee renders a salute during a Memorial Day ceremony held at the Lafayette Escadrille Memorial, Marnes-la-Coquette, France, May 24, 2026. The Lafayette Escadrille Memorial Cemetery commemorates the birthplace of American combat aviation and is the final resting place for some of America’s first combat aviators and their French Officers during World War I.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 06:50
    Photo ID: 9704867
    VIRIN: 260524-F-QR787-1118
    Resolution: 1500x1200
    Size: 441.74 KB
    Location: PARIS, FR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Honoring the fallen at Lafayette Escadrille Cemetery [Image 7 of 7], by Mary Andom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Honoring the fallen at Lafayette Escadrille Cemetery
    Honoring the fallen at Lafayette Escadrille Cemetery
    Honoring the fallen at Lafayette Escadrille Cemetery
    Honoring the fallen at Lafayette Escadrille Cemetery
    Honoring the fallen at Lafayette Escadrille Cemetery
    Honoring the fallen at Lafayette Escadrille Cemetery
    Honoring the fallen at Lafayette Escadrille Cemetery

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